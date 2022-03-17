Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,011,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter.

IGV stock opened at $322.83 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

