LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.66 and last traded at $98.12. 50,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,194,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,744,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $970,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.