Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 23,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total transaction of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,700 shares in the company, valued at C$913,835.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

