Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LUNA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 138,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 million, a PE ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Luna Innovations by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

