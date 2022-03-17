Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 33.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

