LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LMDX opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMDX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

