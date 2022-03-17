Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.
LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.67.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
