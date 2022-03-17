Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $437.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $305.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $278.00 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

