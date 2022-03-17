Lossless (LSS) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $14.33 million and $1.65 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.49 or 0.06861212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,822.72 or 0.99944292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

