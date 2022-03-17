Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.50.

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $69.59 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

