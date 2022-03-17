London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives $9,050.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LNSTY stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 126,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.