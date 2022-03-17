London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives $9,050.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.69) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LNSTY stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 126,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,279. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

