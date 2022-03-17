Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $27.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.34. 5,701,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $398.03 and a 200-day moving average of $364.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.
In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
