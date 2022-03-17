Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.36

Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.28. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,367,596 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $1,224,529.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock worth $4,099,830. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

