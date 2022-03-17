Lightning Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $181,581.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $181,581.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00271585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.