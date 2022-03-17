LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.82. LG Display shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 5,138 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 251.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.