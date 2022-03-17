L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Update

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its position in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 191,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LNFA remained flat at $$10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,100. L&F Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
