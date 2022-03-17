LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 8,840,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

