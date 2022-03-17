Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

LGRVF opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Legrand has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Legrand will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

