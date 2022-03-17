Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “
LGRVF opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Legrand has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09.
Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.
