Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.61. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 1,467,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,018. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

