Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of MESO stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,570. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $594.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.