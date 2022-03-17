Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.