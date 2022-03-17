Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,077,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

