Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. S&P Global accounts for 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.23. 2,092,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.34 and its 200-day moving average is $436.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.60 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

