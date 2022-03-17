Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 37.5% during the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 40.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $5.01 on Thursday, reaching $64.65. 1,194,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,116. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.86.
FVRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.
Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.