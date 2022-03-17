Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 47,678 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

NYSE ZTO traded up $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 11,088,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,097,528. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

