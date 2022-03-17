Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Tesla makes up about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $38.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $840.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,938,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $906.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $932.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

