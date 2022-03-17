Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 63,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 149,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 107,324 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,683 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRNE. StockNews.com upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,244,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,393,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

