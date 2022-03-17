Larry Neal Bekkedahl Sells 2,500 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE POR opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

