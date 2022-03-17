Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 146.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

