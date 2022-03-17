Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.65 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,098. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.