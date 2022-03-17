Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.03. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

