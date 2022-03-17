Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 104.71%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

