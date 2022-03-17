KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €25.00

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from €17.10 ($18.79) to €25.00 ($27.47) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 8,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.