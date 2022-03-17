Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Up 7% After Insider Buying Activity

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 5,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,293,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

