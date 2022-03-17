Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

KTOS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,362. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -913.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

