Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $65.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. StockNews.com lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

