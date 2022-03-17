Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ KAII traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 401,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter worth $100,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 41.8% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 2,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
