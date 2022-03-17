Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

KIGRY traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 20,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,416. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.54. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

