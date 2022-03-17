KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, hitting $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,689,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,710,461. The company has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

