KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,780 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.45. 11,727,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,353,106. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

