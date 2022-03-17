KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,538,000 after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Roblox by 59,780.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $226,273,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,427,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,366,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.08. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,769 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,551.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.