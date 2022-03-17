KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.95. 12,071,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,816. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

