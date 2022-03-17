KG&L Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 733,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,333. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.