KeyCorp Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.23.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $225.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.