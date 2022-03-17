KeyCorp Boosts Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $45.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.