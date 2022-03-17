Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,227,700 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 21,862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 617.9 days.

Shares of Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $$0.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Keppel REIT has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

About Keppel REIT (Get Rating)

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.