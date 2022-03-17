Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Update

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KEN traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 62,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Kenon has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54.

Get Kenon alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kenon by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Kenon in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the third quarter worth $311,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.