Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,492. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 30.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

