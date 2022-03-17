Katalyo Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,897.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $658,011.31 and approximately $71,897.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

