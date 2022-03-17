Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.