Karen Murphy Santiago Sells 6,577 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,566,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
