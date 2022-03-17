Karen Murphy Santiago Sells 6,577 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,566,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,629,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.