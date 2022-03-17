Kape Technologies’ (KAPE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KAPE opened at GBX 385.50 ($5.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a one year low of GBX 258.51 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($5.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.26.

In other Kape Technologies news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.20), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,381,014.30).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

